Global Remote Access Software: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Remote Access Software Market 2019

Clientless remote access is remote network access obtained without the installation of software on a user’s device. Clientless Remote Support Software can connect to a remote client without configuring network settings or installing software.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very high. Clientless Remote Support Software market has a relatively high degree of brand identity, big players are leading the market.

In 2018, the global Remote Access Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remote Access Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Access Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bomgar

Cisco WebEx

LogMeIn

TeamViewer

NTRglobal

Rsupport

F5 Networks, Inc

Citrix Systems

SimpleHelp

Techinline

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Industry

Government

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Access Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Access Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Access Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Remote Access Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Enterprise

1.4.3 SMB

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remote Access Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT Industry

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Remote Access Software Market Size

2.2 Remote Access Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remote Access Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Remote Access Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bomgar

12.1.1 Bomgar Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.1.4 Bomgar Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Bomgar Recent Development

12.2 Cisco WebEx

12.2.1 Cisco WebEx Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco WebEx Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco WebEx Recent Development

12.3 LogMeIn

12.3.1 LogMeIn Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.3.4 LogMeIn Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 LogMeIn Recent Development

12.4 TeamViewer

12.4.1 TeamViewer Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.4.4 TeamViewer Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TeamViewer Recent Development

12.5 NTRglobal

12.5.1 NTRglobal Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.5.4 NTRglobal Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NTRglobal Recent Development

12.6 Rsupport

12.6.1 Rsupport Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.6.4 Rsupport Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Rsupport Recent Development

12.7 F5 Networks, Inc

12.7.1 F5 Networks, Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.7.4 F5 Networks, Inc Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 F5 Networks, Inc Recent Development

12.8 Citrix Systems

12.8.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.8.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.9 SimpleHelp

12.9.1 SimpleHelp Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.9.4 SimpleHelp Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SimpleHelp Recent Development

12.10 Techinline

12.10.1 Techinline Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Remote Access Software Introduction

12.10.4 Techinline Revenue in Remote Access Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Techinline Recent Development

Continued…..

