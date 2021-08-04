Growing Expenditure in Healthcare Industry Are Expected to Aid the Growth of Breast Pump Market Size Forecast to 2024

Breast pump is a medical device used for the extraction of milk from breasts of a lactating woman, and are operated either manually or electronically. According to the World Bank, out of 3.4 billion labor force, 39.3% are female; and a considerable growth of the has been observed over the years. With the rise in percentage of working woman globally, there will be constant demand for such devices that aids in breastfeeding and nursing the babies without affecting their work.

There has been an increase in the awareness with respect to the benefits associated to feeding babies with breast milk and the also the use of breast pump in both developed and developing countries. The government also provides support to such initiatives; all these factors drive the growth of the global breast pump market. Further, the use of these pumps is recommended by doctors to woman in cases of engorgement, a clinical condition affecting mammary glands due to pressure exerted by storage of breast milk. The device also helps in cases where babies are unable to latch properly or in low milk supply conditions. These factors along with the growing expenditure in healthcare industry are expected to aid the growth of breast pump market size during the period 2017-2023.

The major constraint to the breast pump market are the rising alternatives to breast milk substitute such powdered baby food and milk. Additionally, the currently available devices in the market are costly and the complexity associated with its operations and the risk of contamination are expected to hinder the growth of the global breast pump market.

North America held the largest share in the breast pump market, followed by Europe. North America is expected to witness the prominent share during the forecast period due to the larger population of working woman, rising awareness about the advantages of breast feeding, and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period with the growth centered at China, Japan, and India. This is attributed to the inclination of these countries towards healthcare industry. Also, the rise in birth rate and the growing woman workforce in these countries will lead the breast pump market.

The key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Pigeon Corporation, Jarden Corporation, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Medela Inc., Ameda Inc., Hygeia Medical Group II, Bailey Medical, Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn Group Limited, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Whittlestone Inc., Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Energizer Personal Care., Guangzhou Happy Baby Products Ltd.

