Gypsum-Fiber Board Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gypsum-Fiber Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. China’s consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The worldwide market for Gypsum-Fiber Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2023, from 1750 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

USG

Saint-Gobain

Fermacell

National Gypsum

Knauf

Georgia-Pacific

Continental BP

Hengshenglong

Yingchuang

Bochuan-Chuncui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Walls

For Roofs

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 USG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 USG Description

2.1.1.2 USG Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 USG Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Information

2.1.3 USG Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 USG Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global USG Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Share in 2017

2.2 Saint-Gobain

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Saint-Gobain Description

2.2.1.2 Saint-Gobain Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Saint-Gobain Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Information

2.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Saint-Gobain Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Saint-Gobain Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Share in 2017

2.3 Fermacell

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Fermacell Description

2.3.1.2 Fermacell Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Fermacell Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Information

2.3.3 Fermacell Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Fermacell Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Fermacell Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Share in 2017

2.4 National Gypsum

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 National Gypsum Description

2.4.1.2 National Gypsum Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 National Gypsum Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Gypsum-Fiber Board Product Information

2.4.3 National Gypsum Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 National Gypsum Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global National Gypsum Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Share in 2017

Continued…..



