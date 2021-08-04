Halal Cosmetics Market 2019: Research On Top Players Like Amara Natural Beauty Limited, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Natures Dream Ltd, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB ETHICAL BEAUTY LIMITED, Tuesday in Love, OnePure Beauty, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, And Others

The Halal Cosmetics Market Research Report shares Data type that includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and others. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Global Halal Cosmetics Market forecasts detailed comprehensive report on the global Halal Cosmetics industry. The report provides important details such as the sales, consumption, suppliers, import/export, revenue, growth rate. The global Halal Cosmetics market report additionally offers a deep expertise of market definition, classifications, programs, engagements, and market traits even as also displaying the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2019-2026. Halal Cosmetics Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Halal Cosmetics industry across different regions. Halal Cosmetics Market report also mainly focuses on Market share dominated by major players, types, and applications of Halal Cosmetics Industry. By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the Halal Cosmetics market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profile.

Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, OnePure LLC, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, MARTHA TILAAR GROUP, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, PT Paragon Technology & Innovation, Liasari and SirehEmas Marketing Sdn Bhd.

In September 2018, Iba Halal Care announced that they had raised USD 3 million in Series-A funding from Addvantis Enterprises. This funding expansion will help the company dwelve into advanced product categories and help in expanding their market reach.

In September 2018, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd. announced the launch of “SERI” in Malaysia, the company’s advanced skincare R&D center. This center will help establish consumer specific products and provide the latest technological advancements regarding the products in the region.

Global Halal Cosmetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 93.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of expansions and innovation strategy adopted by the market players.

Global halal cosmetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of halal cosmetics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of muslim population globally resulting in increased demand for the product

Rising levels of innovations and advancements undergoing in the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of guidelines specified by the authorities of different regions for the certification of halal marketing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Product Type

Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance



By Application

Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care



By Distribution Channel

Online, Offline



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



