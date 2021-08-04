Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Antiviral Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2020

Inflammation of liver causes hepatitis. Hepatitis C is a contagious liver disease caused due to hepatitis C virus. Hepatitis C damages and infects the liver. Hepatitis C is spread as the infected blood comes in contact with non-infected blood. Ranging in severity hepatitis C can cause acute and chronic hepatitis infection. Chronic hepatitis C is diagnosed by liver biopsy and blood tests. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally 130 million to 150 million people are suffering from chronic hepatitis C. Hepatitis C is treated with antiviral drugs to inhibit the growth of virus and prevent liver damage. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 50% to 90% of people suffering from hepatitis C are treated with antiviral treatment.

North America dominates the global market for hepatitis C virus antiviral due to rising incidence of infectious diseases. Asia followed by the Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global hepatitis C virus antiviral market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing hepatitis C virus antiviral markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for hepatitis C virus antiviral market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increasing awareness programs and rising government funding.

In recent times there is increased use of hepatitis C virus antiviral due to increasing incidence of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus. Increase in healthcare expenditure, changing lifestyle and increasing government initiatives are some of the key factors driving the growth for global hepatitis C virus antiviral market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global hepatitis C virus antiviral market. However, stringent regulation for approval of hepatitis C antiviral is the major factors restraining the growth for the global hepatitis C virus antiviral market.

Introduction of interferon-free oral therapies would develop opportunity for the global hepatitis C virus antiviral market. The trend for global hepatitis C virus antiviral market is rise in awareness programs and promoting partnerships by World Health Organization (WHO). Some of the major companies operating in the global hepatitis C virus antiviral market are Merck & Co., Genentech, Merck, Vertex, Janssen and Medivir AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie and Gilead Sciences.