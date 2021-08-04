Honey Market Global Drivers is Responsible for Increasing Market By 2023 : Dabur, Capilano Honey Ltd, Comvita Ltd, Barkman Honey, Bee Maid Honey Ltd

Honey market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Honey market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. The report discusses all the market trends and analyses all the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. The Honey market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. The report discusses the major players along with their share (by volume) in key regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) and the challenges faced by the key players.

Honey is available in various forms and flavors. It also finds its traditional applications and is consumed widely to treat various gastrointestinal ailments. High nutritional value of honey has made it a potential substitute for table sugar. High antioxidant value and high shelf-life of honey are estimated to be increasing its popularity among consumers. Based on its nutrient content, honey is also consumed by health-conscious consumers to reduce the blood pressure level.

Global Honey Market offer insights of a detailed and fundamental research of Honey industry with the future evaluation of the market to provide the current state and emerging trends in the market. Global Honey Market research report further highlights the methodical outlook of the industry by considering aspects such as Honey market growth, consumption volume, market trends and Honey industry cost structure during the forecast period By 2023

The leading players profiled in the global honey market are

Dabur India Ltd. (India), Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia), Comvita Ltd. (New Zealand), Barkman Honey Llc (U.S.), Bee Maid Honey Ltd. (Canada), Lamex Food Group Ltd. (U.S.), Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada), and Beeyond The Hive (U.S.), among others.

A shift in consumer food consumption pattern and increasing demand for healthy food and beverages is one of the major drivers identified for the global honey market. Increasing demand for natural sweeteners and rising awareness about the health benefits obtained from it are propelling the growth of honey, globally. Additionally, the diverse application of honey is also adding fuel to its growth. Innovative flavors also tend to attract consumers towards the offerings of manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

As per RFM analysis, the global honey market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the production volume and increasing consumption of honey. The market share of the region is estimated to reach 1,162.8 kt, in terms of volume by 2023. However, Rest of the World region, including countries such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Segments

The global honey market is segmented into type, application, and packaging. Further, by region it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

By type, it is segmented into alfalfa, wildflower, buckwheat, acacia, clover honey, and others. Among all, the wildflower honey segment is projected to account for the maximum market proportion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

By application, it is segmented into food & beverage, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment is dominating the market due to the increasing demand for honey in food products. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period.

By packaging, it is segmented into bottle, jar, tube, tub, and others. The bottle segment is projected to account for approximately 45% of market proportion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% over the review period of 2017-2023.

Honey Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market based on progressive and likely states of Honey industry. Honey research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Target Audience

Global honey manufacturers

Foods & beverages industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Study Objectives of Honey Market Forecast to 2023

Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for Honey

To estimate market size by Type, Application and Region

To understand the supply and demand dynamics of Honey

Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the Honey market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of Honey

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Honey market

Key Findings

Asia-Pacific is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.68%. Furthermore, among the Asia-Pacific countries, China is projected to witness a substantial growth of 6.95% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Global honey manufacturers find massive opportunity in China, owing to the huge demand for honey as an ingredient in personal care products among the population.

Regional and Country Analysis of Honey Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per RFM analysis, the global market for honey is expected to witnessing continuous demand during the forecast period, owing to the rising population of consumers adopting healthy food consumption trends. The global honey market is expected to reach 2,768.7 kt by the end of the year 2023 at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market, followed by Europe.

