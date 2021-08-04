Industrial Valves Market Insights, Research Forecast With Emerson, Crane Co, AVK Holding, Forbes Marshall, Flowserve Corporation, SAMSON AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, & More

Global industrial valves market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Industrial valves industry report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Valves are used to control the flow of liquids and gases in the piping systems and it should be checked consistently to avoid any risks such as leakage and corrosion. On the other hand, valves used in industries can be operated manually or automatically. The latest trend in this market is growing demand in oil and gas production, high demand in APAC countries, smart cities development in developing countries will further grow the market. There is need of industrial valves for several industries like Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Building and Construction, Others will create a huge market for the industrial valves. Some of the major players operating in industrial valves market are

Cameron – Schlumberger

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso Corporation

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Velan Inc.

Samson AG

The Weir Group, PLC

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC among others

In 2017, Flowserve Corporation singed the deal with Divest Gestra AG, to sell products of the company. Major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Industrial Valves Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand in Oil & Gas Production

High Demand for Energy in APAC

Focus on Smart Cities in Emerging Economies Such as China and India

Rising Demand for Automation

Lack of Standardization in Certifications and Policies

Slowdown in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries

Downtime Due to Repairing of Valves

Segmentation

On the basis of material type the industrial valves market is segmented into

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Cryogenic, Others

The alloy based market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of valve type the industrial valves market is segmented into

Ball

Butterfly

Gate

Globe

Plug

Diaphragm

Safety

The gate market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of end-user the industrial valves market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Energy & Power

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Building and Construction

Others

The Oil & gas market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, industrial valves market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

