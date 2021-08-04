Managed Connectivity Solutions Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2025

Managed Connectivity solution provide global network connectivity that helps to interconnect with organizations and customers over a secure and reliable network infrastructure for organizations. Managed connectivity solution offers a various services that are important to design, implement and maintain the comprehensive IT infrastructure. For organizations, managed connectivity solutions ensure a return on investment by significantly decreasing the operating costs associated with tracing, locating and resolving network disruptions. It provides peak uptime for corporate critical applications, maintained by 24/7 live support and network monitoring for organizations. It maximizes the network value by using next generation technology which enables to improve service to the present customers and gain a competitive advantage for organizations.

Managed Connectivity Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for managed connectivity solutions is rise in Internet of Things (IoT) and increased usage of connected devices, and growing virtualization of servers, which results rise of security breaches targeting organizations networks. Therefore many organizations are moving towards managed connectivity solutions to manage their organizations networks. Furthermore, widespread use of smart phones is another driving factor for managed connectivity solutions market.

In contrast to this, due to complexities in network infrastructure and risk associated in managing such a diverse environment, which in turn leads to decrease in managed connectivity solutions market.

Managed Connectivity Solutions Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On Premises

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Managed Connectivity Solutions Market: key players

Some of the key players for managed connectivity solutions market are AVIANET, Connectivity Solutions, IQUDA LTD., TE Connectivity Ltd., COMMSCOPE, KORE Wireless Group, Inc., Global Cloud Xchange, IPTP Networks, Zee Communications Ltd.

Managed Connectivity Solutions Market: Regional Overview

Managed connectivity solutions market is currently dominated by North America as there is increase in IT infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific managed connectivity solutions market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to wide adoption of managed connectivity solutions. There are huge opportunities prevalent in Middle East and Latin America managed connectivity solutions market as this market is still in the introductory stage.

