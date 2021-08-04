Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Analgesic Nephropathy Market

Painkillers or Analgesics are often used to treat and reduce pain and aches. Analgesic nephropathy is a curable type of chronic renal failure which occurs due to immoderate usage of over the counter analgesics that includes acetaminophen or phenacetin and also nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or aspirin. This type of condition frequently occurs as a result of self-medicating which is taken for a longer duration in chronic pain. Anemia, hypertension and impaired urinary concentration are the most common renal insufficiency that develops analgesic nephropathy. Mostly, middle-aged to elderly adult women are affected by analgesic nephropathy due to long-duration use of the drug. There are two different forms of analgesic nephropathy: first is the classical analgesic nephropathy associated with regular usage of a different combination of analgesic products. In the first form, the disease developed gradually which leads to interstitial fibrosis and the development of chronic disease. Also, renal papillary necrosis developed with this illness. The second form is an acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs with the usage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The renal function works well only when analgesics are stopped or not consuming for a longer duration. Patients with analgesic nephropathy are at greater risk of transitional cell carcinomas of the urinary tract. Route of administration in analgesic nephropathy can be categorized as topical, transmucosal and transdermal. Long duration usage of OTC drugs without prior consultation is injurious to health and can lead to analgesic nephropathy. Extended usages of analgesic lead to two different forms of damage in the kidney: acute renal failure and analgesic nephropathy. Analgesic nephropathy leads to damage within the internal structures of the kidney. It can also lead to acute kidney failure, atherosclerosis or cancer in later stages. According to a 2016 NCBI report, during the 1980s, analgesic nephropathy accounted for 15% to 20% of cases, but now this number has decreased to approximately 1% in Western countries. Analgesic nephropathy is most prevalent in women at the age of 50 years to 55 years. In the US, the prevalence rate of nephropathy is 3% to 5% of cases of end-stage renal disease and 13 to 20% in South Africa and Australia.

The global analgesic nephropathy market is expected to have moderate growth in the next coming years due to the increase in the number of patients with renal failure and growing diabetic population. Recurring aches and pain experienced by the aging population is another factor that is driving the growth of analgesic nephropathy market. Currently, the only available medication for nephropathy pain is either antiepileptic medication or opioids that may boost the nephropathy market. The growing number of projects and research for developing new medication to prevent nephropathy pain and unregulated government policies may be a restraining factor for analgesic nephropathy market. Apart from these various therapies which include transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), Physical therapy, Plasma exchange and intravenous immune globulin may become a restraining factor for nephropathy market.

The global Analgesic Nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of medication, application and distribution channel.

Analgesic Nephropathy Market Segmentation by Medication Aspirin Acetaminophen Ibuprofen Naproxen sodium Others

Analgesic Nephropathy Market Segmentation by Application Peripheral neuropathy Diabetic peripheral neuropathy Post therapeutic neuralgia Tumor infiltration neuropathy Others Differentiation neuropathy Multiple sclerosis Spinal cord injury Central post stroke pain Parkinson disease

Analgesic Nephropathy Market Segmentation by Distribution channel Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies Neurological Clinics



Geographically, analgesic nephropathy market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the analgesic neuropathy market due to the increase in adult population suffering from chronic pain. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse more than 200 million opioid prescriptions drugs were dispensed by the US retail pharmacies which is driving the analgesic nephropathy market. Europe is also boosting the growth of analgesic nephropathy market due to increase in prevalence of renal diseases and high penetration of analgesics in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fast growth in analgesic nephropathy market due to increasing number of nephropathy patients, government initiatives in spreading awareness among people in using opioids for analgesics nephropathy. The Middle East and Africa have a slow growth in analgesic nephropathy market due to low adoption of medications in pain management medications.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global analgesic nephropathy market identified across the value chain include: Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grunenthal, Shire, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GSK group of companies, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.