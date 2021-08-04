Mold Release Agents Market 2025: Top Key Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Croda International Plc

Global Mold Release Agents Market Introduction

Since most materials possess some amount of inherent fiction and are viscous in nature, when casted in molds, they exhibit the tendency of adhering to mold surfaces when heated at a high temperature and pressure. Mold release agents are primarily used for protecting mold surfaces against destructive compounds and also for easily releasing parts from complex dies. Mold release agents are usually sprayed either electrostatically or pneumatically to reduce wastage and create a uniform surface. Mold release agents do not only create a physical barrier but also provide additional mechanical strength to the parts molded. With the use of mold release agents, the cycle time for each mold process is significantly reduced. Mold release agents allow the free flow and dispersion of filled polymers and also improve the surface finish while also reducing porosity. Mold life has also been improved to a great extent with the use of mold release agents. Water-based mold release agents also allow the cooling of mold due to the high evaporation rate of water, which helps in thermal management.

Global Mold Release Agents Market Dynamics

Drivers

To increase productivity in the assembly of molded parts, the molds are designed in such a way that they produce maximum throughput in single castings and molding cycle. This has led to higher weights being injected into larger and complex molds. Complex dies require more release agents for uniform cooling and proper release of parts in sculpting and casting applications. All these factors will drive the growth of the global mold release agents market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the use of mold release agents significantly reduces operational cost and time and also increases the output by multiple times. That apart, mold release agents provide greater surface finish and also eliminate the problem of porosity. The mold life can also be improved with the use of mold release agents.

Restraints

One of the major challenges in the global mold release agents market is the easy availability of alternative non-stick coatings which provide better surface finish and reduce the problem of porosity. The government has imposed stringent regulations regarding the emission of harmful volatile organic compounds, which, in turn, is putting pressure on manufacturers to switch to alternate release agents.

Another factor restraining the growth of the global mold release agents market is the fluctuating raw material prices, which is significantly impacting the profitability margin of manufacturers and distributors.

Trends

With the growing environmental regulations to curb the emission of harmful VOCs, manufacturers are focusing on the development of environmental friendly mold release agents with lower VOC emission.

Also, manufacturers are creating mold release agents for a number of diversified tailor specific applications. This provides scope for improving the efficiency of molds and customizing them according to requirements.

Global Mold Release Agents Market Segmentation

The global mold release agents market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

On the basis of type of release agent, the global mold release agent market can be segmented into:

Water based

Solvent based

Others (Powder/granules)

On the basis of application, the global mold release market can be segmented into:

Die casting (Ferrous and non-ferrous)

Rubber and other elastomers

Plastic

Tire release agent

Polyurethane Processing

Concrete

Wood and fiber composites

Global Mold Release Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The global mold release agents market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region with China being a major player in the market. This can be attributed to the rapid growth of end use industries, such as construction, machinery, automotive and other different kinds of processing applications. Regions, such as North America and Europe, also represent a significant market share. However, these regions are projected to grow at a relatively slower pace owing to the relatively mature market for end use industries, especially the automotive industry. Latin America is projected to grow at relatively fast CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in various end use industries in the region. Middle East and Africa is also projected to expand significantly over the outlook period.

Global Mold Release Agents Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global mold release agents market are:

Wacker Chemie AG, Chem-Trend L.P., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Croda International Plc, Michelman Inc., Cresset Chemical Company, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., MCGee Industries, Inc., Marbocat Ltd., Grignard Company, LLC, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Moresco Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont).