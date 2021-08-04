Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market 2023: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Nokia, Intel, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Altran, IBM, Microsoft and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2018-2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market



Multi-access edge computing (MEC), formerly mobile edge computing. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is essentially a cloud-based IT service environment at the edge of the network.

According to this study, over the next five years the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nokia

Intel

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Altran Group (Aricent)

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Accenture

Schneider Electric

Saguna Networks

ADLINK Technology

ZTE Corporation

Vasona Networks

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software



Segmentation by application

Education

Healthcare

Automotive

Surveillance

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

