Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Trends, Business Intelligence With AxoGen, Inc. , Stryker, Polyganics BV, Checkpoint Surgical, Synovis Micro Companies And More

Nerve repair biomaterials industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Nerve repair biomaterials market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global nerve repair biomaterials market is witnessing a rapid growth due to increasing geriatric population, high incidence of nerve injuries and neurological disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased government funding. The demand for nerve repair biomaterials is increasing in hospitals followed by ambulatory trauma centres due to increasing aging population and rising number of nerve injuries and nerve surgeries.

Integra Life Sciences is going to dominate the injectable drug delivery market followed by

Stryker Corporation

Collagen Matrix, Inc

along with others such as AxoGen, Inc., Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., Polyganics, and Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Nerve Protection market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally nerve grafts is driving the market with highest market share. However, a nerve conduit is growing with the highest CAGR.

Epineural nerve repair is dominating the injury nerve repair biomaterials market.

Drivers: Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for nerve repair biomaterials market is witnessing a rapid growth due to increasing geriatric population, high incidence of nerve injuries and neurological disorders, technological advancements, expanding target application of neuromodulation devices, favourable reimbursement policies, and increased government funding.

Increasing Geriatric Population And Incidences Of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Technological Advancements Over Surgery Through Autografts

Expanded Target Application Of Neuromodulation Devices

Favourable Reimbursement Policies

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into

Nerve repair

Nerve protection

In 2016, nerve repair dominated the market with a share of 74.5% and is expected to dominate the market in the future.

The global nerve repair biomaterials market is further segmented into

Nerve conduits

Nerve grafts

In 2017, the nerve conduits segment is expected to account for the largest share. Nerve repair graft is further segmented into allograft and acellularized allograft.

Nerve protection market is segmented into

Nerve protector

Nerve wrap

In 2016, nerve protector market dominated the market with the largest share and is expected to dominate in the forecast period 2017-2024.

Based on the injury type, the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into

Epineural nerve repair

Perineural nerve repair

Group fascicular repair

On the basis of end user, the global nerve repair biomaterials market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres. In 2017, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period 2017-2024.

Analysis on the market gives us these points

To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the nerve repair biomaterials is flourishing. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product development/innovation: detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the nerve repair biomaterials market recent industry trends and developments To describe and forecast the nerve repair biomaterials market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

