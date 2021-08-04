Network Forensics Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

The Global Network Forensics Market accounted for USD 1.66 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Network Forensics Industry 2017 Market Research Report

Global Network Forensics Market, By Geography; Solution (IDS, IPS, SIEM, Threat Intelligence, Packet Capture Analysis, Analytics, Log Management, Firewall); Service (Professional Services, Managed Services); Application Area (Data Center Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security);Deployment Mode; Organization Size; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Network Forensics Market Research Report 2017-2024

Global Network Forensics Market Key Drivers

Increased demand for cloud-based network forensics solutions

Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks

Increased sophistication in attacking/hacking techniques

Need of government regulations and regulatory compliances

Lack of skilled network forensics investigators

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Cisco

FireEye

Symantec Corporation

NETSCOUT

RSA Security LLC

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

NIKSUN Incorporated

Savvius, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Market Segmentations:

Global Network Forensics Market is segmented based on

Solution

Service

Application Area

Deployment Mode

Enterprise

Vertical



Market Segmentations In details:

On the basis of Solution into intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), security information and event management (SIEM), threat intelligence, packet capture analysis, analytics, log management, and firewall.

On the basis of Service into professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of Application Area into data center security, endpoint security, network security, and application security.

On the basis of Deployment Mode into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of Enterprise, the global network forensics market is segmented into large enterprise, small enterprise and medium enterprise (SMEs).

On the basis of Vertical, the global network forensics market is further segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Customize report of “Global Network Forensics Market” as per customers requirement also available.

“Global Network Forensics Market” Company Share Analysis:

The report for network forensics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

