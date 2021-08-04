New Market Research Report Announced on 48 Volt Battery System Market for Automotive Industry; Global Industry Analysis To 2026

Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the automotive 48 volt battery system market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (units) from 2018 to 2026. The study involves the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive 48 volt battery system market at the global and regional level.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive 48 volt battery system market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the market by segmenting the market in terms of component, electric vehicle, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed, based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive 48 volt battery system market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as expected scenario in the future, due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as rising preference toward hybrid and electric vehicles.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the automotive 48 volt battery system market. The global market is dominated by major automotive 48 volt battery system manufacturers such as A123 Systems LLC, Continental AG, Dephi technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Furkawa Electric Co, Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Vicor Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The automotive 48 volt battery system market is primarily driven by emission norms, prompting automakers to adopt the system.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive 48 volt battery system in 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units). Market figures have been estimated, based on component, electric vehicle, vehicle type, and regional segments of the automotive 48 volt battery system. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive 48 volt battery system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market Forecast, by Component

AC/DC Inverter

48-volt Lithium Ion Battery

Battery Controller

Power Distribution Box

Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market Forecast, by Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market Forecast, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market Forecast, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

