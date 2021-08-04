Oct 5, 2018 1:48 AM ET Low Temperature Coating Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Increased demand for powder-based low temperature coating and increase in energy savings due to reduction in cure temperatures act as key driving factors influencing the growth of the global low temperature coating market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Low Temperature Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Low Temperature Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

E.I. Dupont De Nemours

The Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Vitracoat America

Forrest Technical Coatings

Specialty Polymer Coatings

Platinum Phase Snd Bhd

Bowers Industrial

Tulip Paints

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Powder-Based

Liquid-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Industrial

Juki

Building

Furniture

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Low Temperature Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Powder-Based

1.2.2 Liquid-Based

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automobile

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Juki

1.3.4 Building

1.3.5 Furniture

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PPG Industries

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Low Temperature Coating Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PPG Industries Low Temperature Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 E.I. Dupont De Nemours

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Low Temperature Coating Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 E.I. Dupont De Nemours Low Temperature Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Valspar

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Low Temperature Coating Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Valspar Low Temperature Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Axalta Coating Systems

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Low Temperature Coating Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Low Temperature Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Vitracoat America

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Low Temperature Coating Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vitracoat America Low Temperature Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

