Organic Spices Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The global market for organic spices has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 9,134 kilo tons by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in versatile demand across various food and beverage segments particularly for convenience foods and beverages is likely to drive the global organic spices market

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market with more than 50% in the year 2016 followed by North America. India, China and Vietnam are major organic spice producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Presence of various agro-climatic zones and seasons support various organic spices production in this region. Guatemala and Mexico are major organic spices market in the North-American region. Strong potential of spices production and consumption favors organic spices market growth the most among the various regions in the world.

Based on organic spice type, chillies market share was estimated to more than 50% in the organic spices market followed by Garlic and Ginger in the year 2016. Strong historical usage and recognition as household and basic essential for daily usage has supported increase in use of chilli, garlic and ginger globally.

Based on organic spice function, flavor formed an essential function base for organic spices enabling it to gain maximum share which is estimated more than 75% in the year 2016 followed by color. Spices have been majorly used for flavoring or as a garnish since ancient times. The flavor of a spice is derived in part from compounds (volatile oils) from various parts of plants roots, seeds, bark and other plant parts.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global organic spices market primarily are Organic Spices, Frontier Natural Products, Rapid Organic, SOAP, Simply Organic, Earthen Delight, Yogi Botanicals Pvt Ltd, Live Organics Pvt Ltd, The Spice Hunter, Inc. And Starwest botanicals Inc.

Study Objectives of Organic Spices Market Forecast to 2022

• Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for organic spices

• To estimate market size by type, by form by application and region

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics of organic spices

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., Europe, China, Japan, and South-East Asia

• Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the organic spices market

• Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of organic spices

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to organic spices market

Target Audience

• Organic spices Manufacturers

• Agriculture industry

• Food industry

• Continental Restaurants

• Sauces & Dips Manufacturers

• Traders, Importers and exporters

Key Findings

• The global organic spices market is projected to USD 1.104 billion by 2022

• In 2016, chillies among the various organic spices accounted for the highest share

• Organic Spices is majorly used for flavor application and is projected to grow at rate of 6.51% during the forecasted period

Regional and Country Analysis of Organic Spices Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Guatemala

• Europe

o Spain

o Ukraine

o Netherlands

o Romania

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

o Rest of Asia Pacific

