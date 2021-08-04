Personalized Stationery Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2025

Now a days, electronic communication such as e-mail, phone calls is emerged as the most convenient form of sending messages owing to its quick, fast, and easy approach. Personalized stationery is now revitalized with the help of internet. Personalized stationery are the custom design stationery products that are used among various end users from business cards to office memos. Stationery products as designed and personalized with the use of various templates to meet the customer requirements. It encourage people to connect with others by creating unique stationery products such as business cards, greetings, and wedding cards, so on. Personalized stationery is a prodigious way to express yourself and once organization personality. Thus, companies are focus on personalizing their office stationery which can help them to make their corporate identity a unique brand.

Personalized Stationery Market: Drivers and Restraints

Personalized stationery market are witnessing maximum growth owing to innovative printing technology, inexpensive product, rising consumption of paper based products, software development and growing preference for personalized stationery among corporate offices, institutes, hospitals, and others end users. Moreover, growing popularity of digital printing, expanding trend for e-Cards, digitalization, contact cards, stamps & embossers, labels, folded cards and memo cards coupled with rapid popularity of single home office are some of the factors that can boost the demand for personalized stationery over the forecast period.

Personalized Stationery Market: Segmentation

The personalized stationery market has been classified on the basis of product type, and end user.

Based on product type, the personalized stationery market is segmented into the following:

Storage & Filling Products

Paper Based Products

Drawing & Writing Instruments

Accessories

Bags

Others

Based on end user, the personalized stationery market is segmented into the following:

Educational Institutes

Corporate offices

Personal Use

Hospitals

Others

Personalized Stationery Market: Overview

Personalized stationery market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to expanding demand for printable personalized stationery, stationary holder, luxury items such as pens, foil stamp, blind embossing, and letterpress stationery. Moreover, development of advanced technology, and growing demand from consumer for personal use are some of the factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of personalized stationery during the forecast period. Based on product type, paper based products is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising consumption of diaries, calendars, and multi-functional papers.

Personalized Stationery Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, personalized stationery market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the personalized stationery market followed by Europe, and Japan owing to adoption of stationery products in form of invitation cards, greetings for business use, high demand for luxury goods, presence of personalized stationery products manufactures coupled with advanced technology, and R&D facilities in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of growing demand for customized stationery products for office use, rising awareness about use of paper based products, high customer base, and presence of local players in these regions are some of the factors which strengthens the growth of personalized stationery market throughout the forecast period.

Personalized Stationery Market: Key Players

Some players of personalized stationery market are Adveo Group International SA, Costa Inc. (Essilor International Group), Herlitz PBS AG, Groupe Hamelin, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Kokuyo Co. Ltd., Pilot Corporation, Newell Rubbermaid Inc., Richemont SA, Staples Advantage, and others.