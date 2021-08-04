Phytonutrient Market Opportunities, Industry Size With DSM, Cargill, Allied Biotech Corporation, Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arboris LLC, DöhlerGroup

Phytonutrient can be described as the bio-active compounds that are sourced from different plants and are used due to their nourishing capabilities and high metabolism inducing characteristic. They are used for the treatment of a number of disorders and are used in a number of food supplements because of it. They are also used as colouring agents in food products as they offer the same to a number of plants.

Global phytonutrient market is set to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 4.77 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand and applications of it in the food & beverage industry and food supplements.

Key Companies

Few of the major competitors currently working in the phytonutrient market are FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Pharmachem Laboratories LLC., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Raisio Plc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Allied Biotech Corporation, Arboris LLC, Döhler, DDW The Colour House, Cyanotech Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc., DowDuPont, and Takasago International Corporation.

Market Drivers:

Increased adoption of phytonutrients in a number of food products and supplements as additives due to their high nutrition and disease altering capabilities is expected to drive the market growth

Rising income and growing concerns regarding human health is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with increased and excessive usage and consumption of phytonutrient is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of appropriate and standardized equipment used for the extraction of phytonutrient from plants is also expected to restrain the market growth as it affects the quality of extraction and phytonutrient product

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Kemin Industries Inc. announced the expansion and establishment of its manufacturing facility in Lipetsk, Russia. This expansion will help to meet the growing demand of the market globally and increase the market share of the company.

In September 2018, Cyanotech Corporation announced that they have agreed to purchase production and research facility including the equipment and resources from Cellana LLC. This expansion of production facility is expected to help in research and development of new products and production techniques for the company.

Segmentation: Global Phytonutrient Market

By Type Carotenoids

Beta-Carotenes

Lutein

Lycopene

Astaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Others Phytosterols

Beta-Sitosterol

Campesterol

Stigmasterol

Others Flavonoids Phenolic Compounds Vitamin E Glucosinolates Resveratrol Ellagic Acid Others

Betalains

Alkaloids

Monoterpenes

Anthocyanins

Lignans

By Application Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Personal Care & Hygiene Animal Nutrition

By Source Fruits & Vegetables Cereals & Oilseeds Herbs & Trees Others

By Geography North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Phytonutrient Market

Global phytonutrient market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phytonutrient market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

