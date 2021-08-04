Precision Agriculture Systems Market Will Have a CAGR of 12.4% In Sales By 2024 : Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture, CropX, Valmont Industries, AGCO Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation

Precision Agriculture (PA) is an agricultural management concept based on observation, measurement and response to agriculture. It was created in the early 1990s to introduce GPS guidance for tractors. It is now a dynamic industry that refers to a number of technologies such as ecology-based principles, plant genetics, technological development of cultivation and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, change in management efficiency, knowledge of system efficiency, resilience and adaptability. The major consumer markets are located in developed countries. The North American market occupied about 50% of the market in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.7%. APAC’s consumer market is growing rapidly with a market share of 17.6%.

According to the study, for the next five years, the precision farming system market will have a CAGR of 12.4% in sales, from $ 283 million in 2019 to $ 569 million in 2024. In particular, this report presents the global market share (revenue and revenue) of the major companies in the Precision Agriculture Systems business shared in Chapter 3.

Emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are identified and analysed apparently while generating this Precision Agriculture Systems report. It helps customers or other market participants to be aware of the problems they may face while operating in the Precision Agriculture Systems industry over a longer period of time. The market data is analysed and forecasted using well established market statistical and coherent models. The Precision Agriculture Systems report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some Of The Key Players In Precision Agriculture Systems Market Are

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Agriculture

CropX

Valmont Industries

AGCO Corporation

Dickey-John Corporation

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

CNH Industrial

Raven Industries

SST (Proagrica)

TeeJet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems

This report focuses on the Precision Agriculture Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Type, covers

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Other

