Pressure Bandages Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Pressure bandages are medical devices used to protect and heal an injured area and to control bleeding without affecting the normal blood circulation. Pressure bandages comprise non-adherent bandages applied over an incision or wound and is covered by absorbent stretchable adhesive. They are primarily used to compress the dead space at the site of injury or incision and prevent the formation of seroma and hematoma. Pressure bandages have wide applications in different medical areas, such as, leg ulcers, orthopedic surgeries, and management of chronic as well as acute wounds, lymphedema, musculoskeletal injuries, etc. Different types of pressure bandages, such as, low elasticity bandages, elastic bandages, and multicomponent multi-layer pressure bandages are available in the market and have specific applications in different medical indications.

The global pressure bandages market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to high prevalence and incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis across the world. It is estimated that in 2015, the global prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer is around 6.3%. North America has the highest prevalence (13.6%) of diabetic foot ulcer in the world. Also, technological advancement in the development of pressure bandages, development and commercialization of new types of pressure bandages, and rise in demand for the product are projected to fuel the growth of the global pressure bandages market during the forecast period.

The global pressure bandages market can be segmented based on product, raw material, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into short stretch or low elasticity bandages, long stretch or elastic bandages, and multicomponent multi-layer compression systems. Short stretch bandages have low elasticity that deliver low resting and high working pressure at the site of application. Multicomponent multilayer bandages are made of combination of different bandages with variable elasticity in order to provide the benefits of both short as well as long stretch compression bandages. The short stretch pressure bandages segment is projected to dominate the global pressure bandages market by the end of 2026 due to high volume consumption, easy availability, low cost, ease of use, and wide applications of the product. The market for long stretch pressure bandages is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising number of musculoskeletal injuries across the globe and increasing adoption of long stretch bandages in the management of such injuries. In terms of raw material, the pressure bandages market can be classified into cotton, latex, polyester, and others. The cotton compression bandages segment is anticipated to hold prominent share of the pressure bandages market by the end of 2026. Based on application, the market can be segmented into lymphedema, foot ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, and others. End-users of pressure bandages include hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home care settings.

Geographically, the global pressure bandages market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for major share of the global market owing to easy availability of pressure bandages, high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, large number of surgical procedures, and significant increase in number of road accidents and other musculoskeletal injuries in these regions. Moreover, high adoption of technologically-advanced products, large base of pressure bandage manufacturing companies, rise in awareness regarding different types of injuries, well-established health care facilities, and favorable medical reimbursement policies are projected to contribute to dominance of these regions by the end of 2026. The pressure bandages market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in the number of road traffic accidents, large population base with diabetic foot ulcers, especially in the highly populated countries such as India and China, increase in awareness about health care facilities, and growth in per capita health care expenditure in the region. The pressure bandages market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at moderate rate during the forecast period.

The global pressure bandages market is highly fragmented and a large number of manufacturers hold prominent share in respective regions. Rise in the trend of mergers and acquisitions among the leading players has been observed in the past few years for strengthening their product portfolio and presence in different regions. Key players operating in the global pressure bandages market include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, 3M company, Medtronic Inc, Bio Compression Systems, Inc. BSN Medical, and Abbott.

