Rapid Unit Sales of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia Treatment to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

Heparin is most prominently used medication for thromboprophylaxis. One-third of the patients in the United States received heparin. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia is a fatal immune syndrome occurs due to a reaction of heparin and complexes of platelet factor 4 (PF4) which results in an abnormal state of platelet activation and thrombin generation. It results in significant mortality and morbidity. Up to 8% of patients which received heparin have the potential to developed heparin-induced thrombocytopenia antibodies. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia generally develops five to ten days after exposure to heparin therapy. Diagnosis of Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia is quite difficult. The onset of timing, the moderate characteristics of thrombocytopenia, and the contingency of thrombosis are some of the vital factors to differentiate heparin-induced thrombocytopenia from other causes. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment is utmost essential for the affected individuals. Routine monitoring of blood platelet count is recommended for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment includes stopping of heparin and introducing alternative anticoagulant treatment. The incidence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia can be reduced by limiting the course of the duration of heparin to less than five days, using low molecular weight heparins in high-risk postoperative patients.

According to one report of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), 2016, the prevalence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia ranges from 0.1% to 5.0% in patients receiving heparin. Patients affected with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia is at high risk to develop thrombosis and thereby conventional treatment is not applicable for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment such as the use of warfarin which is no longer prescribed for this treatment. However, anticoagulant is used as an alternative therapy to treat this condition. Anticoagulant therapy is considered to be safe and effective for the treatment which as a result will increase the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market. Lepirudin and argatroban are one of the approved drugs used in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment. The launch of new drugs such as rivaroxaban, apixaban, dabigatran, fondaparinux and bivalirudin for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment boost the global heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market. Use of antigen assays for PF4 antibodies is commonly used in laboratories which may drive the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market. Lack of awareness among people about the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment and less availability of functional assays in hospitals may restrain the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market. Apart from this, considerable risk related to heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment may induce the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market.

The global heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease types, treatment types, and distributional channel.

Market Segmentation by disease types

Type I heparin-induced thrombocytopenia

Type II heparin-induced thrombocytopenia

Market Segmentation by treatment types

Activated factor X inhibitors heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment

Direct thrombin inhibitors heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment

Heparinoids heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment

Fondaparinux heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment

Heparin and vitamin K antagonist therapy heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment

Market Segmentation by end users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) setting

North America is dominating the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market due to advanced laboratory facilities and effective treatment options which subsequently drive the global heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market. Europe is significantly growing the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market due to an increase in healthcare spending, healthcare infrastructures and also advancement in laboratory facilities in performing functional assays has overall fostered the growth of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market. The Asia Pacific also has the potential to grow the overall heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market owing to the increasing prevalence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and growing awareness of people regarding treatment and also increase the incidence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia in the region. The Middle East and Africa may have low impact in contributing to global heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment due to lack of expertise in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia disorder and lack of proper treatment facilities and lack of general awareness among people may restrain the global heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market.

Some of the key players leading in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market are: Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd, LEO Pharma A/S, Mylan N.V., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Syntex S.A., Celgene Corporation, Diapharma.