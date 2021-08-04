Report on In Supply Chain Security Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type And Application

Supply Chain Security Market – 2019

Supply-chain security refers to efforts to enhance the security of the supply chain, the transport and logistics system for the world’s cargo. It combines traditional practices of supply-chain management with the security requirements driven by threats such as terrorism, piracy, and theft.

In 2017, the global Supply Chain Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supply Chain Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supply Chain Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

