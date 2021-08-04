Report on In Supply Chain Security Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type And Application
Supply-chain security refers to efforts to enhance the security of the supply chain, the transport and logistics system for the world’s cargo. It combines traditional practices of supply-chain management with the security requirements driven by threats such as terrorism, piracy, and theft.
In 2017, the global Supply Chain Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant Ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
SecureRF Corp.
Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supply Chain Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supply Chain Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Supply Chain Security market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supply Chain Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supply Chain Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Pharma & Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Supply Chain Security Market Size
2.2 Supply Chain Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supply Chain Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Supply Chain Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Supply Chain Security Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Supply Chain Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Supply Chain Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Supply Chain Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Supply Chain Security Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Supply Chain Security Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Sensitech, Inc.
12.1.1 Sensitech, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.1.4 Sensitech, Inc. Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 ORBCOMM
12.2.1 ORBCOMM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.2.4 ORBCOMM Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development
12.3 Testo
12.3.1 Testo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.3.4 Testo Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Testo Recent Development
12.4 Rotronic
12.4.1 Rotronic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.4.4 Rotronic Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Rotronic Recent Development
12.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG
12.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.5.4 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Recent Development
12.6 Emerson
12.6.1 Emerson Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.6.4 Emerson Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.7 Nietzsche Enterprise
12.7.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.7.4 Nietzsche Enterprise Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise Recent Development
12.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
12.8.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.8.4 NXP Semiconductors NV Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 NXP Semiconductors NV Recent Development
12.9 Signatrol
12.9.1 Signatrol Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.9.4 Signatrol Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Signatrol Recent Development
12.10 Haier Biomedical
12.10.1 Haier Biomedical Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supply Chain Security Introduction
12.10.4 Haier Biomedical Revenue in Supply Chain Security Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Haier Biomedical Recent Development
12.11 Monnit Corporation
12.12 Berlinger & Co AG
12.13 Cold Chain Technologies
12.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd
12.15 Omega
12.16 Dickson
12.17 ZeDA Instruments
12.18 Oceasoft
12.19 The IMC Group Ltd
12.20 Duoxieyun
12.21 Controlant Ehf
12.22 Gemalto
12.23 Infratab, Inc.
12.24 Zest Labs, Inc.
12.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
12.26 SecureRF Corp.
12.27 Jucsan
12.28 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Continued …
