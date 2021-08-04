Rise in energy cost can hamper the global Aminic Antioxidants Market | 2026

Antioxidants are chemicals that are used to restrain the oxidation of materials. Oxidation begins in the presence of oxidative agents such as oxygen to form a wide range of oxidation products with higher or lower molecular weight as compared to the original oil. Antioxidants are divided into five types: aminic, phenolic, phosphite, thioesters, and natural-based. Aminic antioxidants are extensively used as stabilizers in plastic processing and fuel & lubrication additives.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aminic-antioxidants-market.html

Increasing demand from plastic additives and rising production of lubricants are estimated to be key factors driving the demand for aminic antioxidants across the globe. Unstable raw material costs and cost pressure are increasing the price of aminic antioxidants. Instability of raw materials and rise in energy cost can hamper the global aminic antioxidants market.

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market: Segmentation

The global aminic antioxidants market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the aminic antioxidant market can be divided into diphenylamine, phenyl-alpha-napthylamine, and phenylene diamine. The diphenyamine antioxidant segment can be further segregated into nonylated diphenylamine, octylated diphenylamine, and butyl/octyl diphenylamine.

Based on application, the global aminic antioxidants market can be categorized into plastic processing, rubber processing, food & feed additive, fuel & lubricants additive, and adhesives processing. This antioxidant has application as a thermal stabilizers in polyolefins, styrenics, polyols, hot melt adhesives, lubricants, and polyamide. Industrial end-use of amninic antioxidants include mineral oil and synthetic based lubricants such as compressor, hydraulic, and turbine oils. Demand for aminic antioxidants as a fuel & lubricant additive is anticipated to increase significantly. Fuel antioxidants increase storage life of many fuels, protect fuel systems by increasing resistance to oxidation, and aid in regulating the insoluble gum formation. Rise in investments in lubrication industry in regions such as Asia Pacific is projected to fuel the demand of aminic antioxidants market. Zinc dialkyl dithiophosphates have been utilized as additives in engine oils and lubricating oils. These have superior anti-oxidation and anti-wear properties. However, implementation of environmental regulations across the globe has reduced phosphorous content in engine oils. Hence, demand for aminic antioxidants, as an alternative of zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global aminic antioxidants market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global aminic antioxidants market owing to the developments in the automotive industry and stable political environment that encourages the progress of overall industries in the regions. Asia Pacific is projected to account for a large share of the aminic antioxidants market during the forecast period. The aminic antioxidants market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace and account for a large share of the global aminic antioxidants market. However, the aminic antioxidants market in Latin America and Middle East & Asia is projected to expand at a sluggish pace owing to the slow pace of developments in the region.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58794

Global Aminic Antioxidants Market: Competitive Landscape

The global aminic antioxidants market is moderately fragmented owing to presence of local and regional players. Manufacturers of aminic antioxidants engage in strategies such as investments in research & development to develop innovative antioxidants. Key players operating are Songwon, BASF SE, LANXESS, Addivant, Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Dorf Ketal, King Industries, Inc., Jiyi Chemical Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, SOLTEX, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.. and Yasho Industries.