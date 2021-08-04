Smart Hospital Beds Market Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2026

Smart hospitals are integrated solutions for assistance in and monitoring of patient care based on a broad, multidisciplinary design approach. Smart hospital beds are the key constituents of hospital equipment which provide support to patients. Smart hospital beds offer support to patients so that doctors can perform proper checkup and provide treatment and other medical facilities. In the era of advanced technological developments, hospital beds are also expected to become smart to monitor a patient’s every movement while he or she is bedridden.

Smart hospital beds have all major types of sensors that can monitor the patient’s movement and also monitor non-invasively pressure of the patients and the potions of the patients laying on the bed. A smart hospital bed is well-furnished with latest technology for patient care. It has LCD monitor to check the activities of patients such as blood flow pattern, pressure, sleeping activities, spinal cord’s movement during the sleeping time, and in emergency case ability to contact directly to the doctor through the sensors present on the bed. A smart hospital bed can be connected via Internet and monitored remotely by a doctor, nurse, or health care professional. It has wheels that can help a service provider or a health care professional to move patients during various scanning and health check-up processes.

The global smart hospital beds market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in per capita income in developed countries, rise in health care expenditure, shift in patient preference, and surge in demand for advanced health care facilities. Increase in the incidence cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive demand for smart beds, as these beds are embedded with integrated cardio monitoring sensors and devices that raise an alarm if a patient has a heart attack. High cost and less availability of smart hospital beds are expected to hamper the growth of the global smart hospital beds market.

The global smart hospital beds market can be segmented based on product type, bed type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into psychiatric care beds, long-term care beds, acute care beds, bariatric beds, and others. Based on bed type, the global smart hospital beds market can be classified into electric beds, manual beds, and semi-electric beds. In terms of application, the global market can be divided into intensive care, non-intensive care, and others. Based on end-user, the global smart hospital beds market can be categorized into hospitals, nursing homes, home care settings, and elderly care facilities.

In terms of region, the global smart hospital beds market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in health care expenditure and availability of advanced health care facilities are projected to boost demand for smart hospital beds in North America.

The region is anticipated to account for major share of the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in need of health care medical services such as long-term care, acute care, intensive care, and critical care. Availability of highly developed hospitals such as super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals in North America is expected to propel demand for medical equipment such as mobility medical equipment, hospital beds, and other supportive products. These factors are likely to augment the smart hospital beds market in North America.