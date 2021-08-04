Spray Dried Food Market to 2026: Global Study On General Mills, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Drytech Industries, Unilever, Van Drunen Farms, Nestlé, RB, Mercer Foods, LLC., The Food Source International, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company

Global Spray Dried Food Market, By Types (Fruit, Dairy Products, Vegetable, Fish, Meat & Sea Food, Spices and Seasonings, Beverage, Other Types), Applications (Bakery Products, Infant Formulas, Snacks, Confectionery, Other Applications), Category (Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Spray Dried Food Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to light weight, easy storage, and high nutritional value of spray dried food.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Spray Dried Food Market are

Green Rootz,

General Mills,

Ajinomoto Co. Inc,

Drytech Industries,

Unilever,

Van Drunen Farms,

Nestle S.A,

Mercer Foods, LLC.,

RB Foods,

Sunspray Food Ingredients,

The Food Source International,

Mevive International Food Ingredients,

General Mills Inc.,

Kraft Foods Inc

WATSON-INC.

Market Definition: Global Spray Dried Food Market

Spray dried foods are produced by spray drying method that produces dry form of food products form a liquid by rapidly drying using hot gas. The colour and the aroma of the spray dried food products does not get change and helps in maintain the texture of the food products. Spray drying method is mostly used in the dairy industry and coffee manufacturing industry. Spray dried food products are cheaper as compared with freeze dried food products. Many manufacturers’ uses spray drying method for instant food products.

Market Drivers:

Rising consumer awareness for health benefits from dietary consumption is expected to drive the market growth

Expansion in snacks, confectionary and bakery industries is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent food safety legislations is expected to restrain the market growth

Enormous cost of equipment and continuous operation of spray drying is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Spray Dried Food Market

By Types

Fruit

Dairy Products

Vegetable

Fish, Meat & Sea Food

Spices and Seasonings

Beverage

Other Types

By Application

Bakery Products

Infant Formulas

Snacks

Confectionery

Other Applications

By End Users

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Nestle developed a new form of porous, “structured” sugar made with spray drying that allows lowering the sugar contents of confectionery products by some 30%.

In October 2017, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., through its consolidated subsidiary S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V( Belgium), had signed a share purchase agreement of majority shares of Agro2Agri, S.L. (Spain).

Competitive Analysis: Global Spray Dried Food Market

Global spray dried food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray dried food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Spray Dried Food Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Queries Resolved In This Report:

