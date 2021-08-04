Steviol Glycoside Market Analysis, Industry Analysis Report With Sunrise Company, DSM, Evolva Group, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Layn USA Inc, GLG Life Tech Corp, PureCircle And More

Global steviol glycoside market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 535.06 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1085.87 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the spread of awareness regarding the benefits of steviol glycoside.

Steviol glycosides are a type of chemicals that are used as an artificial sweetener; they are majorly extracted from stevia rebaudiana plant and are sold as stevia glycoside or its other varieties. Due to its neutral effects on the diabetes patients, their consumption of the product has risen because of its sustainable nature. With the modernisation and rise in demand, there has been innovative methods used for its production rather than just natural methods like fermentation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Cargill Incorporated and Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced collaboration for the development of sweet tasting chemicals for use in food & beverage, pharmaceutical market such as steviol glycosides Reb M and Reb D by fermentation process resulting in larger quantities of the compounds as compared to the traditional methods.

In November 2016, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced their intentions to introduce their steviol glycosides in the European region produced through the fermentation process. This method of production and products offering is expected to meet the growing demand of constant supply of stevia from the region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Steviol Glycoside Market

Global steviol glycoside market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of steviol glycoside market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Steviol Glycoside Market

Few of the key competitors currently working in the steviol glycoside market are Cargill Incorporated, PureCircle, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, GL Stevia, Tate & Lyle, MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO. LTD., Ingredion Incorporated, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co.Ltd., FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Sweegen.com, Evolva, Stevia Extraction Technology, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Layn Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Kerry Inc.

Market Drivers:

Adoption as an artificial sweetener from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry due to its neutral effects on diabetes patients is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand for the product amid rising levels of applications and end-use for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability to be used as a sweetener or an additive for the consumption of children is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Side effects or allergic reactions recorded in some individuals with its consumption is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Steviol Glycoside Market

By Type Stevioside Rebaudioside A Rebaudioside C Dulcoside A Other

By End-User Beverage Food Medicine Chemicals Others

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

