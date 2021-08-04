Surgical Clips Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2026

Surgical clips are sterile medical devices available in different sizes. Clips are used to hold things together. Apart from a central bend, modified clips have a radial bend on each lateral leg of the clip. Clips have a variety of medical applications. Some of the common applications of clips include vasectomy or to prevent blood loss from blood vessels during surgery. Around 30 to 40 clips are used in a single surgical procedure. The modern ligating clip was invented by Edward Weck, Inc.. It was further modified by E.C. Wood. in 1967.

Features of surgical clips such as lower cost as compared to other surgical devices, better sterilization and inertness, watertight closure, and ready-to-use and handy pre-loaded disposable clip cartridge are expected to drive the global surgical clips market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements and emergence of chronic diseases are projected to drive the surgical clips market in the coming years. However, the surgical clips market faces restraints because of migration of clips due to poor holding power, artifacts in diagnostic imaging, and postoperative complications.

Dissolvable surgical clips possess the property to get absorbed by the body over a certain time period. These clips are made of a magnesium alloy. They were developed through a collaboration project between the Kobe University Graduate School of Engineering (Division of Mechanics and Physics of Materials) and the Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine (Division of Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery). Dissolvable surgical clips are the future of the global surgical clip markets. Advancements in material science are estimated to provide better microstructure, increase the rate of degradation, and improve the quality clips. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global surgical clip market during the forecast period.

The surgical clips market can be segmented based on application, material, end-user, surgery, clip, and region. Based on application, the global surgical clip market can be segmented into laparoscopic cholecystectomy, ligation, vasectomy, vascular reconstruction, cancer treatment, and others. Surgical clips are used by surgeons to mark the position of a tumor. Cancer treatment is estimated to be a rapidly expanding segment of the surgical clip market during the forecast period. Another segment that is likely to constitute a key share of the surgical clips market is vascular reconstruction.

In terms of material, the surgical clips market can be segmented into titanium, magnesium alloy, tantalum, and others. Titanium is a prominent segment of the surgical clip market. Magnesium alloy is expected to be a rapidly expanding segment as extensive research is being conducted in the field of dissolvable clips, which are made from the metal. Based on type, the surgical clips market can be categorized into hemostatic clip, ligating clip, aneurysm clip, and others.

In terms of end-user, the surgical clips market can be divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The support of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association to ambulatory surgery centers is anticpated to boost the surgical clip market. Based on surgery, the surgical clips market can be classified into manual and automation. Manual surgery is a leading segment of the surgical clip markets. Focus of public and private bodies on research and development in the areas of health care and information technology and emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning are projected to drive the automation segment in the near future.

In terms of geography, North America is a leading region of the surgical clips market because of the evolution of automation. Europe is a prominent region of the surgical clip markets because of its advanced research and development sector. However, the surgical clips market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of countries with a large population and a rise in the emergence of chronic disease cases.

Key players operating in the global surgical clips market include Scanlan International, Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co., Grena Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon USA, LLC.), Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.), and Teleflex Incorporated.

