Surgical Navigation System Market Overview, with Recent Technologies, Applications, Growth, Insights and Status 2023

Asia-Pacific surgical navigation system market is expected to witness fastest growth, mainly due to aging population, rising incidence of burns cases, increasing diabetic patients, and per capita income. Elderly people have a slow healing of wounds as they have reduced regenerative capabilities and weak immune system, which leads to different ailments, thereby boosting the market for surgical navigation systems in the region. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the number of people aged 65 years and above, constituted approximately 11.4% of population in 2013, and the count is estimated to reach approximately 20% of the population by 2050.

According to the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative (ADPI), around 60% of diabetics in the world live in the region. It is also expected that without intervention, both China and India together, will have almost half a billion of population suffering from diabetes, by 2030. Diabetes is one of the major causes for rising cases of cardiac problems, due to which, the surgical navigation system market in the region is likely to witness considerable growth in future.

Globally, the key providers in the surgical navigation system industry are collaborating to gain a larger market share. For instance, in June 2017, Elekta AB, a company providing radiation therapy, radiosurgery, related equipment and clinical management for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders and Brainlab AG, entered into an agreement, according to which, Brainlab AG was made the authorized distributor of Elekta’s stereotactic solutions for neurosurgery in select markets in the Europe namely; France, Belgium, Poland, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Portugal and Spain.

Some of the other key players operating in the surgical navigation system market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fiagon GmbH, Orthalign, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Scopis GmbH, Medtronic plc, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GLOBAL SURGICAL NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Technology

Optical navigation Fluoroscopy based navigation CT based navigation

Electromagnetic navigation

Hybrid navigation

Market Segmentation by Application

Neuro navigation Cranial Spinal

Orthopedic navigation

ENT navigation

Dental navigation

Cardiac navigation

Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Physician practices and ambulatory settings

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – The U.S. and Canada

Europe surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – Japan, China, India and Rest of the APAC

Latin America (LATAM) surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – Brazil, Mexico and Rest of the LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user



