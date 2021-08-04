Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size, Research Report With Deutsche Post, UPS, FedEx, Sonoco, AmerisourceBergen, & More
The global temperature controlled packaging market is expected to reach USD 75,113.00 million by 2025 from USD 35,700.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need of temperature control in pharmaceutical industry and growth in cold chain industry.
DEUTSCHE POST AG, is going to dominate global temperature controlled packaging solutions market followed by UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. some other players are
- Fedex
- AMERISOURCEBERGEN
- Sofrigam
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.
- Intelsius – A DGP Company
- Softbox, Inmark Inc
- Envirotainer AB
- DS Smith
- Csafe Global
- Dokasch
- Skycell
- Pelican Biothermal
- Sonoco Products Co.
- VA-Q-TEC AG
- others
Global temperature controlled packaging solutions market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
- Services is expected to dominate the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market with market share of 5%
- The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the global region is dominated by Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR of 11.3%
On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation:
The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented on the basis of
- Type
- Product & Service
- Industry
- Geography
The report provides data for 2018 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on type is segmented into
- Active
- Passive system
In 2018, passive system segment is estimated to rule with 66.1% shares and will cross USD 48362.61 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.6%. However, Active system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 26750.40 million in 2025 from USD 12005.54 million.
The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on
- Product
- Service
Product is segmented into
- Insulated shippers
- Insulated containers
- Refrigerants
Insulated container is further segmented into
- Expanded Polystyrene
- Polyurethane
- Vacuum Insulated Panels
Refrigerants is further segmented into
- Liquid Nitrogen
- Dry Ice
- Gel Packs
- Advanced Phase Change Materials
- Foam Bricks
- Others
Service is segmented into
- Airways
- Waterways
- Roadways
In 2018, services segment is estimated to rule with 69.5% shares and will cross USD 52939.55million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 10.2%.
The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on industry into
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Chemical
- End-Use Industry Segment
Healthcare is further segmented into
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology
- Blood Transportation
- Medical Devices
- R&D And Clinical Trials
- Others
In 2018, food & beverage segment is estimated to rule with 56.9% shares and will cross USD 41743.83million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.6%. However, health care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 25503.67 million in 2025 from USD 11353.97 million.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
