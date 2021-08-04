Thermal Insulation Coating 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.16% and Forecast to 2022

Pune, India – January 11, 2018 /MarketersMedia/ — Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017

Thermal insulation is a process to prevent the heat flow between objects. The thermal insulation coating is commonly available in solid, liquid, or semi-liquid forms, which helps prevent the heat flow between different objects. The coating significantly helps reduce the heat loss. Thermal insulation coating has high thermal co-efficiency and low conductivity, which help prevent the objects from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared lights. These coatings also provide personnel protection. R-value is used to measure the resistance to heat flow. Therefore, the higher the R-value, the higher the heat resistance. Thermal insulation is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint as less energy is required to limit the transmission of heat to the environment. Therefore, thermal insulated residential and non-residential buildings are less affected by changes in temperature.

The analysts forecast the global thermal insulation coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermal insulation coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Jotun

• PPG Industries

• The Dow Chemical Company

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

Other prominent vendors

• Cabot

• Carboline

• Grand Polycoats

• KANSAI PAINT

• The Bayou Companies

• Mascoat

• Nippon Paint

• Sharpshell Industrial Solutions

• Superior Products International

• Synavax

• Tenaris

Market driver

• Growing demand from manufacturing industries

Market challenge

• Volatile raw material prices

Market trend

• Increase in R&D activities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global thermal insulation coating market by manufacturing

• Global thermal insulation coating market by automotive and transportation

• Global thermal insulation coating market by building and construction

• Global thermal insulation coating market by aerospace and defense

• Global thermal insulation coating market by others

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global thermal insulation coating market by YSZ

• Global thermal insulation coating market by acrylic

• Global thermal insulation coating market by epoxy

• Global thermal insulation coating market by polyurethane

• Global thermal insulation coating market by mullite

• Market opportunity by product

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Thermal insulation coating market in APAC

• Thermal insulation coating market in EMEA

• Thermal insulation coating market in Americas

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increase in R&D activities

• Rising demand for green building

• Growing investment in defense industry

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Akzo Nobel

• Jotun

• PPG Industries

• The Dow Chemical Company

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

..…..Continued

