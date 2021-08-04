Tissue Diagnostics Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2025 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This market value can be attributed to the increasing number of cancer cases which is one of the major applications of tissue diagnostics.

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Technology (Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology & Workflow Management, Special Staining), By Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Other Diseases), End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition : Global Tissue Diagnostics Market

Tissue diagnostics is the process of documenting a particular tissue that was obtained; or diagnosing a specific tissue including its measurement and description and observing any abnormalities if present. This helps in knowing the status of the patient’s health and diseases. These diagnoses are carried out through different processes like scanning, slide-staining, in situ hybridization and others.

According to International Agency for Research on Cancer, new cases of cancer in 2018 till September were an estimated 18.07 million and the resulting deaths from those cases were 9.55 million.

Top Key Players:

GE

Philips

Roche

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Merck Group

Genomic Health

Biocare Medical

Abcam

BD

QIAGEN

Bio SB, Inc.

BioGenex

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Lunaphore

Cell Signaling Technology (CST)

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics (ASX: SDX)

MENARINI Group

Vitro- Master Diagnóstica

Cernostics, Inc

3DHISTECH – The Digital Pathology Company

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of cancer cases worldwide increasing the need for better diagnostic applications and technology is expected to drive the market growth

Increased healthcare expenditure is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these systems and lack of penetration in developing countries due to this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of strict regulatory framework and regulations in working by the authorities is also expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Merck KGaA announced that they had completed the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, positively impacting the market share of life sciences and diagnostic profile of Merck KGaA.

In January 2015, Abcam plc. announced the acquisition of Firefly BioWorks, expanding the kits and assays business of Abcam plc.

Market Segmentations:

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Technology

Disease

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Consumables

Antibodies Kits Reagents Probes

Instruments

Slide-Staining Systems Scanners Tissue-Processing Systems Others

By Technology

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology & Workflow Management

Special Staining

By Disease

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Other Diseases

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Tissue Diagnostics Market

Global tissue diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tissue diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

