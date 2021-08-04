Toilet Care Wipes Market Worldwide: Industry Dynamics, Size & Share, Supply & Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2028

Toilet Care Wipes Market: Outlook

Maintaining personal hygiene is an important aspect of ensuring good health. The personal health and hygiene product industry has been witnessing significant growth, owing to the increasing health-consciousness among the population. Toilet care wipes are products used to maintain personal hygiene. The global toilet care wipes market is driven by a combination of general westernization of toilet culture and necessity. Toilet care wipes are a pre-moistened alternative to toilet paper; they are soft and fresh-scent wipes that provide effective and gentle cleaning. Toilet care wipes are convenient, effective, hypoallergenic, alcohol-free and paraben-free, which makes them suitable for use with over sensitive skin as well. Manufacturers of toilet care wipes focus on providing additional features such as added vitamin E and aloe to offer a soothing effect.

Convenient packaging and cost-effectiveness are proven to be the winning imperatives in the toilet care wipes market. Toilet care wipes can also be flushed and are designed such that they are safe to use for well-maintained septic and sewers, making them eco-friendly in nature. Increasing demand for toilet carte wipes in public sector such as supermarkets, public toilets etc are driving the growth of toilet care wipes market globally. Also corporates places, school and collages are generating potential opportunities for toilet care wipes in developing nations.

Increasing Concerns about Infant Health and Awareness about maintaining Personal Hygiene

Increasing consumer spending on health and hygiene products, coupled with new product innovation through the use of new technologies, is a key factor propelling the growth of the toilet care wipes market. The sale of personal care products, such as toilet care wipes, is promoted by the improving quality of lifestyle of consumers. The supply side participants of the toilet care market are indulged in research and development activities for value addition to products, such as long-lasting fragrance, softer surface and efficient cleaning. Awareness about the availability of products such as toilet care wipes is largely influenced by TV commercials and social media promotion, which play a major role in shaping consumer behaviour.

Toilet Care Wipes Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the toilet care wipes market has been segmented as:

Organic toilet care wipes

Conventional toilet care wipes

On the basis of type, the toilet care wipes market has been segmented as:

Scented

Unscented

On the basis of end use, the toilet care wipes market has been segmented as:

Commercial

Household

On the basis of sales channel, the toilet care wipes market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Toilet Care Wipes Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the toilet care wipes market are Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, Pure Touch Skin Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Tesco PLC, Walmart Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dude Products, Inc., Parent’s Choice Infant Formula, The Procter & Gamble Company and Costco Wholesale Corporation, among others.

Opportunities for Toilet Care Wipes Market Participants

The rising popularity of products such as toilet care wipes in developing countries and the growing penetration of toilet care wipes in rural areas drive the growth of the toilet care wipes market. The increasing consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene is fuelling the growth in the demand for toilet care wipes in the market. The emergence of e-commerce as a prominent platform for trade has also affected the purchasing behaviour pattern of consumers and has led the manufacturers of toilet care wipes to capitalize on this potential platform. The continuous innovation of new products, owing to advancement in technology, to fight germs and odour, along with the ability of toilet care wipes to not harm skin while leaving a refreshing scent are other contributing factors fuelling the growth of the toilet care wipes market.