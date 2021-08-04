Twin-Screw Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Twin-Screw Pumps is a displacement pump consisting of a casing containing two parallel screws with intermeshing threads fitted to prevent backward movement of fluid

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Twin-Screw Pumps in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Twin-Screw Pumps. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Twin-Screw Pumps will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Twin-Screw Pumps industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Twin-Screw Pumps is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Colfax, ITT Bornemann, Flowserve, SPX FLOW, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Twin-Screw Pumps and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 31.76% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Twin-Screw Pumps industry because of their market share and technology status of Twin-Screw Pumps.

Although the market competition of Twin-Screw Pumps is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Twin-Screw Pumps and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Twin-Screw Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Twin-Screw Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Colfax

ITT Bornemann

Flowserve

SPX FLOW

Leistritz

HMS Livgidromash

Klaus Union

Netzsch

Wangen Pumps

PSG

Seim S.r.l.

Fristam

Kosaka Laboratory

SOMA Pumps

CTP

Huangshan RSP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sealed Twin-Screw Pump

Non-sealed Twin-Screw Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Power Industry

Others

