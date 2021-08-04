Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Promising Growth Prospects By 2023 : AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms

This Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market report endows with an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The last section covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Housing in farmland is rare and expensive. As the population grows globally, more and more land is available to grow food and grow food. One solution that requires more space is to cultivate crops in a vertical vegetable growing environment controlled by precise light, nutrients, and temperature. In Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market can accumulate in multiple layers.

The main crops produced in Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market include vegetable growing, fruit cultivation and others. Vegetable cultivation accounts for 84.92% of worldwide sales. We tend to think that this industry is a rising industry, and the degree of consumption growth will show a gradual growth curve. Prices vary depending on economic development. In addition

Some Of The Key Players In Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Are

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

According to the study, the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market market is expected to have an annual CAGR of 39.6% over the next five years, and the global market will reach $ 1.1 billion by 2024 from $ 1480 million in 2019. In particular, this report shows the global market share (sales and revenue) of the major companies in the vertical agriculture and plant factories business shared in Chapter 3.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of around 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.7%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 17.6%.

This report focuses on the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

