Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

GIVE US A TRY

Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

0
Press Release

Vinyl Flooring market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3768553-world-vinyl-flooring-market-research-report-2024

The players mentioned in our report
Tarkett
Armstrong
Polyflor
Serfleks
Forbo
Nox
Mannington
Takiron
Congoleum
Gerflor
Grabo
Prolong
Mohawk(including IVC)
BIG
Yihua
Windmöller Flooring
Tinsue
Dajulong
Weilianshun
Waiming
BEIJING LITONG
Suzhou Huatai
Taoshi
Liberty
Hebei Dongxing

Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Product Segment Analysis
Tile PVC Floor
Sheet PVC Floor
Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Commercial PVC Floor
Residential PVC Floor 
Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Vinyl Flooring Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Vinyl Flooring industry
1.2.1.1 Tile PVC Floor
Sheet PVC Floor
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Lanscape
2.1 Vinyl Flooring Markets by regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.2 World Vinyl Flooring Market by types
Tile PVC Floor
Sheet PVC Floor
2.3 World Vinyl Flooring Market by Applications
Commercial PVC Floor
Residential PVC Floor
Chapter 3 World Vinyl Flooring Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3768553-world-vinyl-flooring-market-research-report-2024

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)       

 

Post Views: 102

© 2021 Market Mirror