Wireless USB (WUSB) Devices Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Driven by a global trend towards wireless connectivity, the world market for Wireless USB (WUSB) Devices is projected to witness increased demand over the next few years and reach about 11.02 million units in volume sales by 2018. Major players in the marketplace include Alereon Inc., Artaflex Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Unigen Corporation, Veebeam, and Wisair Ltd.

Wireless technology is a rapidly expanding phenomenon in the 21st century. It started with wireless data transfers to wireless net connectivity to LAN/WAN/internet connection as well the modern electronics going the wireless way. Wireless personal area network (WPAN) technologies, Bluetooth, wireless USB which eliminates the need of landline cabled infrastructure while allowing electronic devices to connect and communicate are growing in popularity. WPAN enabled devices are a growing clan in the electronics industry and they mark the era of intelligent inter-device communication.

Market potential of these technologies remain bright as device to device communication continues to evolve into an ubiquitous feature of modern computing, networking and communication. Growing consumer demand for convenience and freedom from wires in connecting all electronic devices is creating lucrative commercial opportunities for High-Speed Wireless PAN Technologies like wireless USBs. USB is prominent in the device segment such as personal computers, digital cameras, set top box, mobile phones, Mp3 players, flash memory, PC peripherals, communication devices etc.

There is a fertile environment for increased sales of USB devices due to its functionality. Europe remains the largest regional market. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market with volume sales in the region projected to wax at a CAGR of more than 75% over the analysis period.

Increased focus on machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, especially in key application segments such as telematics and telemetry is poised to benefit networks providing M2M connectivity, such as WUSB. Also, growing interest in short range technologies, given their benefits such as shorter frequency ranges, low power, low cost, and secure interconnections within a small personal operating space, and elimination of the need for physical access to a wired network, among others are expected to drive gains in the global wireless USB devices market over the next few years. In addition, growing use of mobile Internet devices, such as tablet PCs, smart phones, laptops, and notepads have created the need for Personal Area Networks (PANs) for connecting to mainstream networks such as the Internet.