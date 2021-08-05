10.5% CAGR Growth Confirmed in Medical Lifting Sling by 2024- New Market Report by Getinge Group, Siemens AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation and others

Medical lifting sling market report is an in-depth study on the Healthcare Device industry while also explaining what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

The report is a direct window to the medical lifting sling market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions. Several market players are already on the lookout for better business strategies to garner a global footprint SWOT analysis can be quite a useful tool when it comes finding the market drivers and restrains in the medical lifting sling market which this report consists as well as containing the CAGR levels for the forecast years of 2019-2024.

Market Overview:-

The global medical lifting sling market accounted to USD 460.4 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Competitors:

Getinge Group Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Medtronic Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens AG Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Microport Scientific Corporation Guldmann Invacare Corporation Pelican Group

Benmor Medical, Winncare Group, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Prism Medical Ltd., General Electric Company, Etac AB, Danaher, Handicare, Cortland Inc., Silvalea Ltd., Barrier Free Lifts, Inc., Spectra Care Group, MEYRA GmbH, Vancare, Inc., Human Care Group, Accurate – Smart Battery Systems – GmbH, Oscor Inc., Neomed Management AS, Handicare, MedCare among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of material the global medical lifting sling market is segmented into

nylon slings

mesh slings

padded slings

canvas slings and other materials

On the basis of end-user the global medical lifting sling market is segmented into

hospitals

elderly care facilities

home care facilities and other end users

On the basis of geography, global medical lifting sling market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical lifting sling market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical lifting sling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

