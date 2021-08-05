Application Container Market at a CAGR of 33.2% by Top Competitors BlueData, Cisco, Draios, Portworx, Rancher Labs, Twistlock, Weaveworks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Nimble Storage, Apprenda, Apcera among others

Global Application Container Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread No of Pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it

Different factors such as expanding episodes of immune system issue, expanding government assistance, enhancing administrative structure, expanding computerization of research centers and rising subsidizing and repayment are persistently adding to the development of the Application Container Market

Application Container Market Expected for USD 1.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a Highest CAGR of 33.2% forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Global Application Container Market

The global application container market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of application container market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Gaining momentum in micro-services architecture.

Large-Scale advancements of existing business-critical applications.

Rising need for business agility in order to gain competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation: Global Application Container Market

The Global Application Container Market is based on:-

Platform,

Services,

Deployment Model,

Enterprise Size,

Applications,

Industry Vertical and

Geographical Segments.

Based on Platform, the market is segmented into:-

Docker Swarm,

Kubernetes,

AWS ECS,

Mesos,

HashiCorp Nomad,

Cloud Foundry,

OpenStack Magnum,

Azure Container and

Internally Developed Tools.

Based on Services, the market is segmented into:-

Consulting,

Container Monitoring,

Container Security,

Container Data Management,

Container Networking,

Container Orchestration and

Support and Maintenance.

Based on Deployment Model, the market is segmented into:-

Cloud and

On-premises.

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into:-

SMES and

Large Enterprises.

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into:-

production,

collaboration,

modernization

Based on Industry Verticals, the market is segmented into:-

Retail,

Banking,

Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi),

Healthcare And Life Sciences,

Telecom and It,

Government And Defense,

Energy And Utilities,

Manufacturing and others (education, and media and entertainment).

Based on Geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Key Players: Global Application Container Market

The renowned players in the market are

IBM,

Microsoft,

CoreOS,

Mesosphere,

Nimble Storage,

Red Hat,

VMware,

BlueData,

Cisco,

Draios,

Portworx,

Rancher Labs,

Twistlock,

Weaveworks,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Nimble Storage,

Apprenda,

Apcera among others.

Market Definition: Global Application Container Market

Containers are a solution to the problem of how to get software to run reliably when it is being moved from one computing environment to another… This could be from an engineer’s PC to a test situation, from an arranging domain into generation, and maybe from a physical machine in a server farm to a virtual machine in a private or open cloud. The term application container has several meanings in IT and is a new type of technology that helps to provide consistency and efficiency in designing the hardware virtualization.

