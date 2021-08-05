Audio Communication Monitoring Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

The growing need for risk and compliance management, and increasing importance of call monitoring are some of the factors, driving the growth of the global audio communication monitoring market. The time consuming task of listening to live calls demands more time for supervision and management, which is another factor influencing the growth of the global audio communication monitoring market. As the number of organizations is growing every day, the need for audio control monitoring is also increasing.

Audio communication is any form of communication that is based on hearing. With communications technology becoming progressively integrated with IT and network infrastructure, more businesses are realizing the importance to centrally monitor and maintain their business capability. Every organization involves the need for monitoring to increase their efficiency and effectiveness in work culture. The monitoring operability issue of customers is possible through audio communication technique. Audio communication has become very easy by the use of internet. Audio communication monitoring helps the organizations to analyze and monitor the content of communication more effectively.

The law enforcement agencies have many devices for audio surveillance of criminals, such as cell phones, handsets, microphones and RF terminals. Multichannel monitoring involves audio communication monitoring portfolio to continuously deliver features, such as loudness logging, dolby decoding and touchscreens, as well as addressing the requirements of various other timecodes.

The global audio communication monitoring market can be segmented on the basis of:

Applications Law enforcement agencies Sales and internal communication monitoring Commercial and sensitive areas Multichannel monitoring/broadcast monitoring Employee/agent monitoring



Organization size Large enterprises Small and medium businesses (SMBs)



Solutions Audio loudness Professional services Metering and monitoring solutions Call recording software and quality analysis Support and maintenance services



Fonetic Solutions, Behavox Ltd., NUGEN Audio, Cisco Systems Inc., Nectar Services Corp., International Business Machines S.A (IBM) are some of the competitors in the global audio communication monitoring market.

