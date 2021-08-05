AUTOMOTIVE AIRLESS TIRE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Automotive Airless Tire Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automotive Airless Tire Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Automotive Airless Tire market is growing adoption due to its benefits and increasing demand aftermarket. In addition, improved safety against tire blowout and rising number of heavy commercial vehicles are some other factors pushing the market growth. The major factors which restraining the global Automotive Airless Tire market are high initial capital requirement and volatile prices of raw material which causing barrier in growth of the market over the coming years. Airless tire is that tire which are not operate and support by air pressures. They are used on some small vehicles such as riding lawn mowers and motorized golf carts. They are also used on heavy equipment such as backhoes, which are obligatory to operate sites such as building demolition. Airless tire is also known as non-pneumatic tires (NPT). An airless tires comprises treads, high-tension steel belts (protector ply, working ply and transition ply), spokes and a hub. The primarily advantage of airless tires is that they do not go flat. It also offers that they need to be replaced less which resulting in savings. Heavy equipment outfitted with airless tires will be able to carry more weight and engage in more rugged activities. The regional analysis of Global Automotive Airless Tire Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

Continental AG

MICHELIN

Pirelli Tyre S.P.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

CST

Yokohama Tire Corporation

SciTech Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle:

Two-Wheelers

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Airless Tire Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Automotive Airless Tire Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Automotive Airless Tire Market, by Vehicle, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Automotive Airless Tire Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Automotive Airless Tire Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Automotive Airless Tire Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Automotive Airless Tire Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Automotive Airless Tire Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Automotive Airless Tire Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Radial

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Bias

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

