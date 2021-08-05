Automotive Push Rods 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.32% and Forecast to 2023
A push rod is a metal rod that transmits the reciprocating motion of the camshaft to rocker arms that operate valves of an internal combustion (IC) engine. Push rods are found in overhead valve (OHV) engines or push rod engines. An OHV engine consists of the following parts.
The analysts forecast the global automotive push rods market to grow at a CAGR of 24.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive push rods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the values.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Push Rods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• COMPcams
• Lunati
• Schaeffler
• Smith Bros. Pushrods
Other prominent vendors
• JINAN WORLDWIDE AUTO-ACCESSORY
• Rane Engine Valve
• Wuxi Xizhou Machinery
• Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets
Market driver
• Ease of design of push rods and push rod engines
Market challenge
• Stringent emission norms
Market trend
• Titanium push rods for increased performance
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
