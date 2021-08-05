Automotive Push Rods 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.32% and Forecast to 2023

A push rod is a metal rod that transmits the reciprocating motion of the camshaft to rocker arms that operate valves of an internal combustion (IC) engine. Push rods are found in overhead valve (OHV) engines or push rod engines. An OHV engine consists of the following parts.

The analysts forecast the global automotive push rods market to grow at a CAGR of 24.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive push rods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the values.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Push Rods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• COMPcams

• Lunati

• Schaeffler

• Smith Bros. Pushrods

Other prominent vendors

• JINAN WORLDWIDE AUTO-ACCESSORY

• Rane Engine Valve

• Wuxi Xizhou Machinery

• Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets

Market driver

• Ease of design of push rods and push rod engines

Market challenge

• Stringent emission norms

Market trend

• Titanium push rods for increased performance

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Push rods

• Working of push rod engines and OHC engines

• Regulatory standards

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global automotive push rods market by application

• Global automotive push rods market for passenger cars

• Global automotive push rods market for commercial vehicles

PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

• Global automotive push rods market by geography

• Automotive push rods market in Americas

• Automotive push rods market in EMEA

• Automotive push rods market in APAC

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Titanium push rods for increased performance

• Shifting of OEMs to OHC engines

• Shifting of automotive industry to new technological innovations

• Increasing hybrid engines for high fuel economy

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Smith Bros. Pushrods

• COMPCams

• Lunati

• Schaeffler

..…..Continued

