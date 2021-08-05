Automotive Upholstery 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.10% and Forecast to 2023

Automotive upholstery is a furnishing covering and is found in many parts of the interiors of the automobile. It is also known as a trimmer, coach trimmer, or motor trimmer. The term coach trimmer was derived during the days when the car frames were produced separately and then delivered to the coachbuilders to add car body and interior trimmings. Earlier, the trimmers (upholsterers) would provide soft furnishings, carpets, soft tops, and roof linings that are made according to the customer specifications. Later, these trim shops became a part of the production line where the production process was broken down into smaller parts, which could be managed by semi-skilled labor.

The analysts forecast the global automotive upholstery market to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% during the period

2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global automotive upholstery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive upholsteries installed in factory fitted cars from OEMs and aftermarket upholsteries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Upholstery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Adient

• CMI Enterprises

• Faurecia

• Katzkin Leather

• Lear

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU

Other prominent vendors

• Johns Manville

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö

• The Automobile Trimmings

• Bonar

• CHA Technologies Group

• Changchun Faway-Johnson Controls Automotive Systems

• Delaware Valley

• Exten

• Fibertex Nonwovens

• Freudenberg & Co. KG

• Hassan Group

• Hayashi Telempu

• Hollingsworth & Vose

• IMS Nonwoven

• J.H. Ziegler

• K&H European Auto Upholstery

• Komitex

• Lion’s Automotive Upholstery

• Polymer Group

• Sandler

• SEIREN

• Spradling International

• TEIJIN

• Tessiture Pietro Radici

• The Prestige Companies Auto Upholstery

Market driver

• Flexible financing leading to increased passenger car sales

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• New polyol to reduce VOC emission

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global automotive upholstery market by end-user

• Global automotive upholstery market for OEM

• Global automotive upholstery market for aftermarket

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global automotive upholstery market by geography

• Automotive upholstery market in EMEA

• Automotive upholstery market in APAC

• Automotive upholstery market in Americas

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Development of advanced, lightweight, nonwoven upholsteries

• New polyol to reduce VOC emission

• Consumer shift toward leather-based automotive seat upholstery

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

