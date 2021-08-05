Avocado Oil Market Competitive Landscape to 2023: Sesajal, Yasin, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods, Grupo Industrial Batellero, La Tourangelle, Avoolio, Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil, Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados, Kevala, Bio Planete, Hain Celestial Group, Da Gama Avocado Oil, Cate de mi Corazón, Tron Hermanos, Proteco Oils, Westfalia, Aconcagua Oil & Extract

Avocado Oil Market report offers a detailed Outlook and future prospects of the Avocado Oil Industry with analysis of major players that helps Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to decide their business strategies and achieve proposed business aims.

Avocado oil production is limited by avocado production. Also avocado oil manufacturers are close to avocado growing areas. They mainly concentrated in Mexico, South America, United States, Africa and Austria In 2017, North America avocado oil production took 50.36% of global production. South America (ex. Peru) and Asia separately took 16.43% and 8.29% in 2017. In 2017, Peru takes 6.03% of Global production, reaching 953 MT. Over the next five years, RFM(Research for Markets) projects that Avocado Oil will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 210 million by 2023, from US$ 180 million in 2017.

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. This oil contains a high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil and cosmetics & skin care products, etc. Avocado oil used in cosmetics & skin care products is lower than that of edible oil. In 2017, edible oil used avocado oil took a share of 64.61%.

There are three kinds of avocado oil, extra virgin avocado oil, refined avocado oil and crude avocado oil. Refined avocado oil is odorless, pale yellow oil, which is extracted from the avocado with an expeller-press. Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. Generally, price of refined avocado oil is much higher than that of extra virgin avocado oil. Also, refined avocado oil’s gross margin is higher than extra virgin avocado oil’s.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Sesajal, Yasin, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods, Grupo Industrial Batellero, La Tourangelle, Avoolio, Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil, Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados, Kevala, Bio Planete, Hain Celestial Group, Da Gama Avocado Oil, Cate de mi Corazón, Tron Hermanos, Proteco Oils, Westfalia, Aconcagua Oil & Extract, Olivado, Grove Avocado Oil, AvoPure, Village Press, Kahangi Estate and Rain Africa.

Segmentation by product type:

Refined Avocado Oil

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

Crude Avocado Oil

Segmentation by application:

Edible Oil

Cosmetics & Skin Care Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Others

Scope of Report:

To study and analyze the global Avocado Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Avocado Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Avocado Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Avocado Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Avocado Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

