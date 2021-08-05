Baby Food Sector in Sweden Market See Incredible Growth During 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “The Baby Food Sector in Sweden, 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Baby Food Sector in Sweden, 2019

Summary

“The Baby Food Sector in Sweden, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish market.

Swedish consumers had been moving steadily towards convenience since the early 1980s. However, since the early 1990s, this trend has been tempered by increasing concern over food quality and methods of production. There is an indication of the growing interest in organic food that has resulted in manufacturers focusing on making their food as natural as possible. Semper changed all of its baby formula and porridge recipes, replacing palm oil, a controversial ingredient, with milk fat, which it claims has positive qualities. It has also launched drinks that it advertises as naturally good alongside its traditional fruit drinks.

What else does this report offer?

– Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

– Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

– Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

– Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

– Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope

– Innovation has been highest in the meals category, while a general trend towards organic food in Sweden has boosted sales of organic baby food in all categories.

– All baby milks in Sweden are now gluten-free. Semper has reformulated its milks and replaced palm oil with milk fat.

– Mainstream powder products are sold in boxes, although a few special dietary products are sold in cans. All ready-to-drink products are sold in aseptic cartons. Liquid milks are predominantly sold in cartons.

– Cereals are mainly sold in boxes. Liquid vlling is sold in aseptic cartons.

– Both sweet and savory meals are well developed, although sales of savory varieties heavily outweigh those of sweet varieties. Organic meals have had a growing impact on the Swedish market.

– Drinks are principally fruit-based, with apple, pear, and orange prominent. All drinks are ready-to-drink, rather than powdered or sold as concentrates for dilution at home. Drinks are generally targeted at younger babies, aged between four and six months.

– Drinks have traditionally been sold in glass jars, although there has recently been an increase in the number of cartons available.

