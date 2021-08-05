Baby Oil Market 2019

Baby oil is used for massaging babies, which stimulates the production of the feel-good hormone oxytocin and helps in relaxing them. Baby oil is extensively used for massaging the body and hair of babies.

The increasing demand for baby oil drives the market. Increase in online retailer, rapid population growth and people preference are key drivers to propel the market. Growing organized retail sector is one of the major trends in the market. The Retail industry, especially in developing countries, is expected to grow rapidly following an increase in the numbers of organized retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discount stores.

People preference for massage oils is propelling the growth of the market. Parents use a variety of baby care products to aid healthy development in their babies. Among the baby care practices, massaging has become a priority. With the rise in disposable income, consumers tend to purchase high-quality baby oil. However the decline in birth rate is estimated to pose a potential threat to market for baby oil.

The global Baby Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chicco

Johnson & Johnson

Pigeon

Dabur

Farlin

Himalaya Drug Company

Sebapharma

…

Segment by Type

Olive Oil

Mustard Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Almond Oil

Castor Oil

Chamomile Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Baby Oil Manufacturers

Baby Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Baby Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Baby Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Oil

1.2 Baby Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Olive Oil

1.2.3 Mustard Oil

1.2.4 Tea Tree Oil

1.2.5 Almond Oil

1.2.6 Castor Oil

1.2.7 Chamomile Oil

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Baby Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Baby Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Convenience Stores

1.3.3 Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

1.3.4 E-Commerce

1.3.5 Specialty Stores

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Baby Oil Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Baby Oil Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Baby Oil Market Size

1.5.1 Global Baby Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Baby Oil Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Baby Oil Business

7.1 Chicco

7.1.1 Chicco Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Chicco Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Pigeon

7.3.1 Pigeon Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Pigeon Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dabur

7.4.1 Dabur Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dabur Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Farlin

7.5.1 Farlin Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Farlin Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Himalaya Drug Company

7.6.1 Himalaya Drug Company Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Himalaya Drug Company Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sebapharma

7.7.1 Sebapharma Baby Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Baby Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sebapharma Baby Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

