Biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics in Oncology Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During

Biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics in Oncology

Summary

A biomarker is a defined molecular characteristic, for example a genetic mutation, that can tell a physician more about a patients disease state, or how they might respond to treatment. Predictive biomarkers indicate how likely a patient is to respond to a treatment, and are used in clinical decision making. In some cases, a patient must possess a particular biomarker to receive a particular drug. For example, breast cancer patients must test positive for HER2 in order to receive anti-HER2 therapy. Companion diagnostics (CDx) are in vitro diagnostics used to measure biomarkers deemed essential for the use of a particular drug, and their use is on the rise, particularly in oncology. In fact, over 90% of FDA-approved CDx are for cancer indications. This is likely because oncology treatments have a relatively high failure rate compared to other diseases, and treating a patient with the right drug is often very time-sensitive due to the aggressive nature of some cancers. Biomarkers are of high interest to multiple stakeholders in oncology and have been a major focus of the major international medical congresses in recent years, reflecting the rapidly growing oncology CDx market.

In this report, GlobalData provides an overview of oncology-specific biomarkers and CDx in the 8MM (US, 5EU, Japan and China) including key opinion leader and payer perspectives throughout. Coverage includes insights into select biomarkers across seven oncology indications, CDx technologies, market access trends, market drivers, barriers and unmet needs, key products and companies, emerging areas of interest, and market outlook.

The report combines primary research from key opinion leaders and payers with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape. Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research –

– Quotes from 7 US-, 5EU-, Japan- and China-based key opinion leaders and from 2 payers (EU and US)

– Provides an overview of biomarkers and CDx in the 8MM

– Explains the terminology surrounding CDx, which is still evolving across the 8MM and can have implications for how CDx are used and accessed

– Highlights the aspects of healthcare systems and national regulatory landscapes that are important in achieving market and patient access to CDx in the 8MM

– Identifies the market drivers, barriers and unmet needs in the global CDx market

– Provides an overview of the different types of CDx technologies and highlights which ones will drive market growth in the next five years

– Gives an overview of the main biomarkers currently used in clinical practice and in clinical trials

– Gives an overview of marketed and pipeline CDx products, and key pharma, biotech and diagnostic companies

– Provides detailed insights from leading physicians and payers and identifies emerging topics of interest within this field

– Insight from GlobalDatas specialist oncology analysts.

