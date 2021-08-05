Blockchain Identity Management Market: Global Industry Top Key Players: IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Factom

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2026. The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Blockchain identity management – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional analysis, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is accounted for $48.01 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.1% to reach $9598.15 million by 2026.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Industry Increasing security concerns with existing models across the globe, rising demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry, growing demand for self-sovereign identification and reduction the business functions through high transaction speed and immutability are factors driving the market growth. However, unease related to the authenticity of users, uncertain regulatory status and lack of a common set of standards are hampering the market growth. Wide ranging applications of blockchain identity solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IOT provides an ample market opportunity.

The global blockchain identity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blockchain identity management market for global, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET INCLUDE

Factom

UniqID

Netki

IBM

AWS

BTL Group

KYC-Chain

Oracle

Peer Ledger

Civic Technologies

Bitfury

Blockverify

ShoCard

Cambridge Blockchain

Neuroware

Based on provider, application providers segment is growing due to observed a level of adoption towards the industry verticals due to the advantages provided by these solutions.

Based on end user, the banking, financial service, and insurance segment is anticipated to due to increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and having the complexity in identification methods are favoring the market. Banks have been researching ways to share customer information within a secure manner and a blockchain-based solution is a clear contender. Cryptographic protection can help keep information secure while the ability to share a constantly updated record with many parties can simplify the administrative process by reducing unnecessary duplication of information and requests.

North America is anticipated to grow owing to advanced technology implementation & infrastructure and strong presence of key industry players are factors driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow due to growing venture capital funding, significant growth in the number of startups venturing into the marketspace and government is focus on regulating the blockchain technology are fuelling the market in this region.

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

Middleware Providers

Application Providers

Infrastructure Providers

End Users Covered:

Government

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Real Estate

Transport and Logistics

Other End Users

