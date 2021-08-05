Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex Market 2025: Top Key Players Starchem Enterprises Limited, Hefei TNJ Chemical Co., Ltd.

Introduction: Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex

Boron trifluoride acetonitrile is an inorganic compound with molecular formula C 2 H 3 BF 3 N and is extremely reactive with water. Boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex is an odorless, flammable, corrosive, moisture sensitive, corrosive, and light yellow transparent liquid compound, which is also toxic in nature. Excessive contact with boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex may result in eye damage, skin burns, and respiratory irritation. Key raw materials for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex include acetonitrile, hydrofluoric acid, sulphuric acid, orthoboric acid, among others. Boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex is easier to manage as compared to high-pressure gas – boron trifluoride. Some of the key applications of boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex include, additive and intermediate in laboratory, catalyst, and raw material for other chemicals, in polymer industries, and in synthesizing boron based compounds and others.

Market Dynamics: Boron trifluoride Acetonitrile complex

Global demand for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, with demand expected to go up owing to the increasing demand from various key end use industries including, polymer and plastic industries and chemical industries. Increasing adoption of boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex as a raw material for boron and sodium borohydrate and as a reagent for organic synthesis is expected to generate large revenues for manufacturers over the forecast period. Rising demand for pharmaceutical products and macro-economic growth of the petrochemical industry will also result in increasing demand for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex across regions. With large consumer base and industrial growth, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to remain a key market, generating significant growth opportunities of suppliers. Further, the increasing adoption of sustainable technology in boron trifluoride production is also expected to support the market from the supply side during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

Market Segmentation: Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile Complex

The global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and grade.

On application basis, global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Catalysis

Boron Trifluoride Source

Reagent

Others

On the basis of end use industry, global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market can be segmented as the below:

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Agricultural

Others

On the basis of grade, global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market can be segmented as the below:

Agricultural Grade

Industrial Grade

Technical Grade

Regional Outlook: Boron Trifluoride Acetonitrile complex

For commercial perspective and in order to identify opportunities based on grade, application, and end-use industries in respective regions, the global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market is studied among seven key regions. Supported by unprecedented industrial growth, coupled with urbanization and population growth, the Asia pacific is expected to hold significant share in the global boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex market over the forecast period. Market in Western Europe such as France, Germany, U.K., are estimated to experience relatively stable market conditions, while that of in the Eastern Europe will experience comparatively faster growth conditions. North American market is also expected to create sustainable market opportunities in terms of consumption for boron trifluoride acetonitrile complex through 2027.

Some of key participants in the global boron trifluoride acetonitrile market value chain are mentioned below: