Business Analytics Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning. It helps the organizations to optimize their business operations and facilitates informed & strategic decision-making.

Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations due to continuously increasing investments in business intelligence and analytic tools to drive revenue growth and improve service efficiencies fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software have provided the marketers with immense scope to target their customers and enhance the user experience.

In 2018, the global Business Analytics Software market size was 49700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute

SAP SE

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tableau Software

Salesforce.com

QlikTech International AB

Fair Isaac Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

