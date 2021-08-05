CAGR 11.9% Growth Predicted in Mammography Device Market by 2024 with Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and others
Mammography Devices report shows the forecast for the years 2019 to 2024. The study in the report indicates how the conditions are and will be in the Mammography Devices market. This report explains in deep knowledge about the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends at global level by using the help SWOT analysis. Also keeping a focus on the most significant key players and key brands which are driving the Mammography Devices market in Healthcare industry. Some of the joint ventures, merges, product launches and accusations can also be a driving factor for the Mammography Devices market.
Market Analysis:
Mammography Devices Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing incidences of breast cancer
- Government funding for treatment of breast cancer
- Growing technological advancement in breast imaging modalities
- Stringent regulations for approval of procedures
- High investments in installing breast imaging systems
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type the market for mammography devices is segmented into
- film screen system
- digital system
- 3d system
- analog system
- biopsy system
By technology the mammography devices market is segmented into
- breast tomosysnthesis
- CAD
- Digital
On the basis of end-users the mammography devices market is segmented into
- Hospitals
- ambulatory centers
- clinics and others
On the basis of geography, mammography devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are
- S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Key Players:
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp
- Hologic
- GE Healthcare
- Phillips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- Metaltronica
- Planmed Oy
- Carestream Health
- Gamma Medica among others
